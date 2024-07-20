Sweet and Savory Delight: Boo Boo Honey Chicken Recipe

Here is a simple recipe for Boo Boo Honey Chicken:

Ingredients:

– 2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 1/4 cup honey

– 1/4 cup soy sauce

– 2 tbsp rice vinegar

– 2 tbsp vegetable oil

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 tsp grated ginger

– 1/4 cup chopped green onions for garnish

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together honey, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, and ginger.

2. Add the chicken pieces to the bowl and toss to coat with the marinade.

3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

4. Heat 2 tbsp of vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat.

5. Remove the chicken from the marinade, letting any excess liquid drip off.

6. Cook the chicken for 5-7 minutes, until cooked through.

7. Garnish with green onions and serve hot.

You can serve Boo Boo Honey Chicken with steamed vegetables, rice, or noodles for a complete meal. Enjoy!