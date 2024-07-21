Make crispy beef parippu vada

Ingredients:

– For Beef Mixture:

– 250 grams beef, minced

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– For Parippuvada:

– 1 cup chana dal (split chickpeas)

– 2-3 dried red chilies

– 1 teaspoon fennel seeds

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1-inch piece ginger, finely chopped

– 2-3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

– A handful of curry leaves, chopped

– Salt to taste

– Oil for frying

Instructions:

Preparing the Beef Mixture:

1. Cook the Beef: In a pan, cook the minced beef with turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt. Cook until the beef is well done and the water has evaporated. Allow it to cool.

2. Grind the Beef: Once cooled, grind the cooked beef coarsely and set aside.

Preparing the Parippuvada:

1. Soak the Dal: Rinse and soak the chana dal for about 2-3 hours. Drain well.

2. Grind the Dal: In a food processor, coarsely grind the soaked chana dal along with dried red chilies and fennel seeds. Do not add water while grinding; the mixture should be coarse and grainy.

3. Mix Ingredients: Transfer the ground dal to a mixing bowl. Add the chopped onions, green chilies, ginger, garlic, curry leaves, and salt. Mix well.

4. Combine Beef and Dal: Add the ground beef to the dal mixture and mix thoroughly. Adjust salt and spices if needed.

Shaping and Frying:

1. Shape the Vadas: Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into flat, round patties.

2. Heat the Oil: Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.

3. Fry the Vadas: Carefully slide the patties into the hot oil and fry until golden brown and crispy on both sides. Fry in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan.

4.Drain: Remove the vadas from the oil using a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.