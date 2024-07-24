No discrimination in state funding amid opposition criticism: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday rejected the Opposition’s claims that the budget favored states governed by supporting parties. She emphasized that those whose alliances secured fewer than 230 seats have no grounds to question the budget. Sitharaman highlighted that the Centre has provided funds to all states, pointing out that a total of Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been allocated for state assistance, including significant projects for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Sitharaman also underscored the historic nature of the current government, noting that the BJP alone secured 240 seats, forming the government comfortably under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. She emphasized that in Modi’s third term, significant announcements have been made for growth and development, including the provision of Rs 1.50 lakh crore to states without interest for 50 years, which is over and above the Finance Commission’s recommendations. Sitharaman assured that all state proposals are considered and funded following due process.

Addressing concerns about the exclusion of West Bengal in the Budget speech, Sitharaman clarified that West Bengal is mentioned under the Purvodaya scheme. She stressed that just because a state’s name isn’t explicitly mentioned doesn’t mean it is excluded from the budget. The Purvodaya scheme aims at the comprehensive development of the eastern region, including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, focusing on human resource development, infrastructure, and economic opportunities to drive the region’s growth and contribute to achieving Viksit Bharat.