Rain hits Delhi and Noida; more showers expected today: IMD

On Wednesday, July 24, several areas in Delhi and Noida experienced light rain, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a “yellow” alert for the national capital for the next two days, signaling the likelihood of more rainfall. Areas like RK Puram in south Delhi received rainfall, and weather officials have predicted moderate to intense rain for parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, and surrounding regions. The monsoon trough is expected to cause scattered thunderstorms across the area.

Earlier in the week, Delhi residents saw a sudden shift in weather with heavy rain hitting parts of the city on Monday. The maximum temperature recorded was 36.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal, and relative humidity was at 68 percent by 5:30 PM. The weather office has forecast moderate rainfall for Wednesday, with temperatures expected to range between 34 and 26 degrees Celsius. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the “satisfactory” category at 93, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Due to recent rains, water levels in the Yamuna River have risen, leading authorities to issue an alert to residents of Noida villages along the riverbanks, areas that experienced severe flooding last monsoon season. On Monday, the IMD reported light to moderate rainfall in various parts of Delhi, with the Safdarjung observatory recording 31.4 mm of rain between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM. Despite this, Delhi still faces a rainfall deficit for July. Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, explained that the hot and humid July, with calm winds and high humidity, resulted from the monsoon trough staying south of Delhi, closer to central India, limiting significant rainfall.