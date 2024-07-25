Maruti Suzuki Radiance Edition of Ignis in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Maruti Suzuki has Radiance Edition of the Ignis. The Radiance Edition is available in Sigma, Zeta and Alpha variants. The base Ignis Radiance Edition (Rs 5.49 lakh) is based on the Sigma variant and even gets extra accessories that cost Rs 3,650. The extra features include 15-inch steel wheels, door visor and chrome elements. The Ignis Radiance Edition is not available in the Delta variant.

The Ignis Radiance Edition on Zeta variant is priced between Rs 6.96 lakh and Rs 7.41 lakh whereas the top-spec Alpha retails for Rs 7.61 lakh and Rs 8.06 lakh. These variants are priced Rs 35,000 lower than regular variants and get accessories like new seat covers, black cushions, door visor and door cladding that cost Rs 9,500.

The Ignis Radiance Edition utilises the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol that delivers 83 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It gets an option of a 5-speed manual and AMT. The car comes with a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, a height-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, and push-button start/stop. In terms of safety, Maruti has equipped it with dual front airbags, a reversing camera, and electronic stability programme (ESP).