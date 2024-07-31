3 killed, 1 injured in car-truck collision

Bareilly: 3 people were killed and another was critically injured after their car collided with a mini truck in Mathurapur area Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh.

‘Three youths travelling in a car died on the spot while another was seriously injured after their vehicle collided with a DCM truck late at night in Mathurapur area under the CB ganj police station area of Bareilly,’ said Rahul Bhati, Superintendent of Police, Bareilly.

Earlier last week, a school student was killed and 15 others sustained injuries after the driver of a pickup van carrying school children lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked truck. The tragic incident took place on July 27 morning when the students were leaving for school in a pickup van that suddenly went out of control and rammed into a parked truck.