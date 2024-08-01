Gulf country announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

Dubai: The UAE has announced a two-month grace period for residence visa violators. The grace period for residence visa violators will start from September 1, 2024. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security announced this today.

This The grace period will allow residence visa violators to regularise their status or leave the country without incurring fines.

‘It aims to provide violators with a new opportunity to regularise their status in accordance with the law, as a gesture that reflects the values of compassion and tolerance upon which the UAE is built,’ said e Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security in a statement.

The fine on visa overstay was standardised last year. Residents, tourists and visit visa holders who overstay now pay Dh50 a day instead of Dh100. Residence visas in UAE can vary on the basis of type and sponsor. A sponsored visa can last for 1, 2 or 3 years, whereas a self-sponsored visa can be valid for up to 5 or 10 years. In case of a sponsored visa, the expiry date of the dependent’s residence visa will not exceed that of the sponsor and must be renewed before it expires.