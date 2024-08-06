Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched In India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Indian Motorcycles has launched the Roadmaster Elite in India. Only 350 units of the limited edition bike will be available globally. The Roadmaster Elite comes with a price tag of Rs 71.82 Lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Indian Motorcycle is an American motorcycle manufacturer that offers a handful of its products in India. Other models in the company’s lineup include the Indian Scout, Chieftain, Springfield and Chief.

Roadmaster Elite is equipped with a Thunderstroke 1890cc air-cooled engine that comes with a six-speed gearbox, with a wet multi-plate clutch. With this V-twin engine, the tourer produces 170Nm of peak torque at 2,900 rpm.

The bike features a telescopic fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear. Dual front disc brakes and a single rear disc perform braking responsibilities. Apart from that, it has a big 20.8-litre petrol tank and weighs 403 kg.

It is equipped with LED Lights and auxiliary LED lights on the saddlebags and comes with a Powerband audio system with 12 speakers in the front fairing, saddlebags and trunk. Additionally, it also gets a seven-inch TFT display with features such as GPS Navigation functionality, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and more.

The Roadmaster Elite also comes with heated and cooled seats for both the rider and the passenger. Settings for the same can be adjusted through the controls on the seats or from the console. It further provides features such as a heated grip, ABS, keyless ignition, passenger armrest and floorboards.

The Roadmaster Elite is available in a single tri-tone paint scheme that has been introduced to pay tribute to the classic Indian Motorcycle Red Colour from 1904. The paint scheme features a base Red Candy colour layered with Dard Red and Black and features hand-painted Championship Gold pinstripes. Apart from this, the motorcycle also gets exclusive ‘Elite’ badging.