Powerful earthquake hits Japan again

Tokyo: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Tokyo and surrounding areas on Friday evening. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a advisory about the risk of a huge earthquake on the country’s Pacific coast.

The government issued an emergency warning of a strong tremor for the capital city and Kanagawa, Saitama, Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefecture, without a tsunami alert.

Earlier on yesterday, two powerful earthquake shattered Japan. The powerful earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.9 and 7.1 struck the southwestern islands of Kyushu and Shikoku in Japan.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year. The island nation was devastated by 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. It caused nuclear plant meltdowns in the country.