Powerful earthquake hits Syria

Aug 13, 2024, 02:11 pm IST

Damascus: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale  struck 28 km east of the central city of Hama in Syria. According to the Syrian National Earthquake Centre, the earthquake  was felt in several Syrian provinces. The earthquake  occurred at a depth of 3.9 km east of the city of Hama.

This tremor follows an earlier earthquake on Monday with a magnitude of 3.7.The earlier earthquake’s epicentre was located 21 km east of Hama. No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage were released by authorities.

On February 6, 2023, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Syria and Turkey, killing more than 59,000 people.

 

