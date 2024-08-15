Kerala style chicken roast recipe

Cooking Time-90 minutes
Total Time-90 minutes
Ingredients
Chicken-1 Kilogram
Marination
Chilly Powder-2 tsps
turmeric Powder-1 tsp
salt-1 tsp
Gravy
Onions (medium)-6
salt
curry leaves-3 sprig
green chilly-4
garlic paste-1 tbsp
ginger paste-1 tbsp
Chilly Powder-4 Teaspoons
coriander Powder-5 Teaspoons
Ani seeds powder-2 Teaspoons
garam masala Powder-2 Teaspoons
tomato (medium)-4
coriander leaves-2 tbsps
coconut oil / vegetable oil
Garnish
ghee-1 tsp
cashew nut-2 tbsps
coriander leaves
Steps
1.Marinate chicken with ingredients listed under marination for 1 hour.
2.Heat oil in a pan. Add sliced onion, green chillies, curry leaves and some salt. Salt absorbs moisture from onion and helps onion to get cooked fast.
3.Once onion turns brown, add ginger and garlic paste and saute it well. ** Onion should be well sauteed in this recipe. So never compromise on this step.
4.Add chilli powder, coriander powder, aniseeds powder and garam masala powder to the above mix and saute it well. Add oil as required.
5.Add chopped tomatoes to the mix and saute well
6.Once tomatoes are cooked well, adjust salt in the gravy. Add marinated chicken pieces to it. Add some chopped coriander leaves.
7.Cook until chicken is cooked and the gravy is consistent. Allow water to dry up from the gravy.
8.If you want a dry roast, saute it for some more time. Add 1 – 2 tbsp oil if needed. Mostly, chicken fat will help you to roast and you might not need extra oil. Garnish it with coriander leaves and ghee roasted cashew nuts.
