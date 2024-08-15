Kerala style chicken roast recipe

Cooking Time-90 minutes

Total Time-90 minutes

Ingredients

Chicken-1 Kilogram

Marination

Chilly Powder-2 tsps

turmeric Powder-1 tsp

salt-1 tsp

Gravy

Onions (medium)-6

salt

curry leaves-3 sprig

green chilly-4

garlic paste-1 tbsp

ginger paste-1 tbsp

Chilly Powder-4 Teaspoons

coriander Powder-5 Teaspoons

Ani seeds powder-2 Teaspoons

garam masala Powder-2 Teaspoons

tomato (medium)-4

coriander leaves-2 tbsps

coconut oil / vegetable oil

Garnish

ghee-1 tsp

cashew nut-2 tbsps

coriander leaves

Also Read: Know all about Yoga Nidra

Steps

1.Marinate chicken with ingredients listed under marination for 1 hour.

2.Heat oil in a pan. Add sliced onion, green chillies, curry leaves and some salt. Salt absorbs moisture from onion and helps onion to get cooked fast.

3.Once onion turns brown, add ginger and garlic paste and saute it well. ** Onion should be well sauteed in this recipe. So never compromise on this step.

4.Add chilli powder, coriander powder, aniseeds powder and garam masala powder to the above mix and saute it well. Add oil as required.

5.Add chopped tomatoes to the mix and saute well

6.Once tomatoes are cooked well, adjust salt in the gravy. Add marinated chicken pieces to it. Add some chopped coriander leaves.

7.Cook until chicken is cooked and the gravy is consistent. Allow water to dry up from the gravy.

8.If you want a dry roast, saute it for some more time. Add 1 – 2 tbsp oil if needed. Mostly, chicken fat will help you to roast and you might not need extra oil. Garnish it with coriander leaves and ghee roasted cashew nuts.