BMW unveils M5 Touring: Details

Mumbai: The German car maker BMW has revealed its M5 Touring Globally. The performance-oriented model was unveiled at the ongoing Monterey Car Week in California, USA.

The newly unveiled M5 touring is based on the latest sedan M5. The vehicle will be sold in the US initially. Later, it will reach other parts of the world.

The offers 4.4-litre turbo V8 petrol engine. This setup generates a maximum power of 576 bhp at 5,600 and 6,500 rpm and 750Nm of peak torque at 1,800-5,400 rpm. Overall it produces an impressive 727 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque.

The M5 Touring has been designed exceptionally and is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 304 km/h. On the EV model, it offers a maximum range of 68 km.

It gets a raked roofline, flared wheel arches, stylish alloy wheels with yellow finished callipers, and slightly larger proportions compared to the sedan version.It has been given some red treatment in the cabin, featuring the Bowers & Wilkins audio system, premium ambient lighting, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and curved infotainment display that supports all the wireless car connect technology including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.