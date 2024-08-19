Healthy Ragi-vegetable porridge

Here’s a recipe for Ragi Vegetable Porridge, a nutritious and wholesome meal:

Ingredients:

– 1/2 cup ragi flour (finger millet flour)

– 1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, beans, etc.), finely chopped

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1 small tomato, finely chopped

– 1 green chili, finely chopped (optional)

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder

– 2 cups water

– 1/2 cup milk or coconut milk (optional for creaminess)

– 1 tablespoon ghee or oil

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Dry Roast the Ragi Flour:

– In a pan, dry roast the ragi flour on low heat for about 3-4 minutes until you get a nutty aroma. Ensure the flour doesn’t burn. Set it aside.

2. Prepare the Vegetables:

– In the same pan, heat ghee or oil. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter.

– Add chopped onions and sauté until translucent.

– Add green chili, turmeric powder, and chopped tomatoes. Cook until the tomatoes turn soft.

– Add the chopped mixed vegetables and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

3. Cook the Ragi Porridge:

– Mix the roasted ragi flour with water in a bowl to form a smooth, lump-free mixture.

– Pour this ragi mixture into the pan with the vegetables. Stir continuously to avoid lumps.

– Add salt and black pepper powder.

– Continue to cook on low heat, stirring frequently, until the mixture thickens and the vegetables are cooked. This should take about 5-7 minutes.

4. Add Milk (Optional):

– If you prefer a creamier texture, add milk or coconut milk to the porridge and mix well. Cook for another 2 minutes.

5. Garnish and Serve:

– Once the porridge has reached the desired consistency, remove it from heat.

– Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

– Serve hot, either as a breakfast option or a light meal.

This ragi vegetable porridge is not only filling but also packed with nutrients, making it a great choice for a healthy diet.