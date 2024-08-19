Healthy Ragi-vegetable porridge

Here’s a recipe for Ragi Vegetable Porridge, a nutritious and wholesome meal:
Ingredients:
– 1/2 cup ragi flour (finger millet flour)
– 1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, beans, etc.), finely chopped
– 1 small onion, finely chopped
– 1 small tomato, finely chopped
– 1 green chili, finely chopped (optional)
– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
– 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder
– 2 cups water
– 1/2 cup milk or coconut milk (optional for creaminess)
– 1 tablespoon ghee or oil
– Salt to taste
– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish
Instructions:
1. Dry Roast the Ragi Flour:
– In a pan, dry roast the ragi flour on low heat for about 3-4 minutes until you get a nutty aroma. Ensure the flour doesn’t burn. Set it aside.
2. Prepare the Vegetables:
– In the same pan, heat ghee or oil. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter.
– Add chopped onions and sauté until translucent.
– Add green chili, turmeric powder, and chopped tomatoes. Cook until the tomatoes turn soft.
– Add the chopped mixed vegetables and sauté for 2-3 minutes.
3. Cook the Ragi Porridge:
– Mix the roasted ragi flour with water in a bowl to form a smooth, lump-free mixture.
– Pour this ragi mixture into the pan with the vegetables. Stir continuously to avoid lumps.
– Add salt and black pepper powder.
– Continue to cook on low heat, stirring frequently, until the mixture thickens and the vegetables are cooked. This should take about 5-7 minutes.
4. Add Milk (Optional):
– If you prefer a creamier texture, add milk or coconut milk to the porridge and mix well. Cook for another 2 minutes.
5. Garnish and Serve:
– Once the porridge has reached the desired consistency, remove it from heat.
– Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.
– Serve hot, either as a breakfast option or a light meal.
This ragi vegetable porridge is not only filling but also packed with nutrients, making it a great choice for a healthy diet.
