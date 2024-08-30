Powerful earthquake hits Russia

Moscow: A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the East Coast of Russia on Friday, August 30. The National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) of the UAE informed this.

On Thursday, an earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on Richter scale jolted different parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). Meanwhile, a powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richer Scale hit Afghanistan on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 36.51 North and longitude 71.12 East and at a depth of 255 kilometers. The tremors were felt in several areas in India, including Delhi and Rajasthan.

Also Read: Spike in Student Suicides Alarms India; Karnataka Among Hardest Hit

Meanwhile, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia’s eastern Maluku province on Tuesday morning without generating large waves.