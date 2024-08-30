Puffed rice upma recipe

Puffed rice upma is a popular Indian breakfast dish made with puffed rice, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Here’s a simple recipe to make puffed rice upma:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups puffed rice

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1 small tomato, finely chopped

– 1 green chili, finely chopped

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons oil

– Optional: lemon juice, coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds. Let them splutter.

2. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chilies. Saute until onions are translucent.

3. Add turmeric powder and salt. Mix well.

4. Add puffed rice and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.

5. Serve hot, garnished with lemon juice and coriander leaves if desired.

Tips:

– Use fresh puffed rice for best results.

– Adjust spice levels according to taste.

– Add other ingredients like grated carrots, peas, or cooked vegetables to make it more nutritious.

– Serve with a dollop of ghee or coconut chutney for added flavor.