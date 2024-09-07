Ganeshotsav Special: Puran Poli recipe

The classic Indian sweet flatbread, Puran Poli! Here’s a simple recipe to make this delicious treat:

Ingredients:

For the dough:

– 2 cups all-purpose flour

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/4 teaspoon oil

– 1/2 cup lukewarm water

For the filling (Puran):

– 1 cup split red lentils (masoor dal)

– 1 cup grated jaggery

– 1/2 cup ghee or clarified butter

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

– 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

1. Make the dough: Mix flour, salt, turmeric, and oil. Gradually add lukewarm water to form a smooth dough. Knead for 5-7 minutes. Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes.

2. Prepare the Puran: Cook the split red lentils with 2 cups water until soft. Mash and mix with grated jaggery, ghee, cardamom, nutmeg, and salt.

3. Assemble and roll: Divide the dough into 6-8 portions. Roll out each portion into a thin circle. Place a tablespoon or two of the Puran in the center. Fold and seal the dough, forming a half-moon shape.

4. Cook the Poli: Heat a non-stick pan or griddle over medium heat. Cook the Poli for 1-2 minutes on each side, until golden brown.

5. Serve: Serve warm Puran Poli with ghee or milk. Enjoy!

Note: You can adjust the amount of jaggery and ghee to your taste preferences. Also, use a cast-iron skillet or a traditional Indian griddle (tawa) for an authentic taste and texture.