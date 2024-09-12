Know what is ‘Nutritional Therapy’

Nutritional therapy is a scientific approach that uses food as a means to treat or manage specific diseases. It is also known as Medical Nutritional Therapy (MNT).

‘Food is an important aspect that prevents the risk of developing lifestyle diseases. If you are already suffering from a disease, it may help prevent the progression and other complications. Nutritional therapy is about how food plays a crucial role in keeping a check on diseases or the risk of developing certain diseases,’ says Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Medical Nutritional Therapy (MNT) is a form of treatment that combines nutrition education and behavioural counselling to manage or prevent medical conditions. In this method, a registered dietitian collaborates with healthcare teams to identify a patient’s unique health needs and goals. Based on this, a personalized nutrition plan is created to maximize the intake of micro- and macronutrients, optimizing overall health. The dietitian also assists in the implementation of this plan.

Nutritional therapy is beneficial for anyone looking to manage or prevent a range of health conditions. Medical Nutritional Therapy is especially important for individuals dealing with chronic diseases. For instance, those with chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or digestive issues such as celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and ulcerative colitis can benefit significantly from tailored dietary plans. MNT is also crucial for managing diabetes (Type 1, Type 2, and gestational) and prediabetes.

Patients with cardiovascular issues like heart failure, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and dyslipidemia (an unhealthy balance of lipids in the blood) can also find MNT helpful in managing their conditions. Moreover, people suffering from malnutrition as well as those dealing with obesity or being overweight, can see improvements in their health outcomes with nutritional therapy.

The effectiveness of nutritional therapy largely depends on the individual’s condition and their commitment to following the prescribed nutritional plan.