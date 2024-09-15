Russia and Ukraine exchange 206 prisoners in second swap in two days

On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine conducted a significant prisoner exchange, releasing 206 detainees, with each side returning 103 prisoners. This marked the second such exchange within two days and was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, according to the Emirati state news agency WAM. The UAE has played a key role in mediating these swaps, with this being its eighth mediation effort since the start of 2024.

Prisoner exchanges have been a recurring event between Kyiv and Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This latest exchange follows Ukraine’s cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, which began in early August. Ukrainian officials have reported capturing at least 600 Russian soldiers during this offensive, helping to negotiate the return of captured Ukrainians.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, revealed that Kyiv has successfully secured the release of 3,672 Ukrainians through 57 exchanges since the war began. This latest swap underscores the ongoing negotiations and efforts to bring back captured citizens from both sides.