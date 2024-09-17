Supreme Court Pauses ‘Bulldozer Actions’ Until October 1

In response to petitions challenging “bulldozer actions,” the Supreme Court has issued an interim order prohibiting any demolitions across the country without its explicit approval. This directive, however, does not extend to demolitions of unauthorized structures on public roads, footpaths, railway lines, or water bodies. The Court’s decision comes as it prepares for a hearing on October 1.

The order was issued by a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, addressing concerns about state governments demolishing properties of individuals accused of crimes as a form of punishment. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the restriction, arguing it hinders statutory authorities, but the bench maintained that a brief pause in demolitions would not cause significant disruption.

The Court emphasized its decision was based on its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and criticized ongoing justifications for such actions by some politicians. It highlighted that illegal demolitions, regardless of the community affected, undermine constitutional values, stressing that even a single instance of such actions contradicts the ethos of the Constitution.