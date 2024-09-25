UPITS 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath hails Vietnam’s partnership, seeks investment in UP’s booming sectors

During the opening of the UP International Trade Show 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a key meeting with the Vietnamese delegation on Wednesday. This interaction took place as part of the five-day Global Industry Mahakumbh at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, where CM Yogi discussed potential investments in Uttar Pradesh’s food processing and IT sectors with the Ambassador of Vietnam.

Vietnam, the partner country for the trade show, was highly praised by CM Yogi during the inaugural session. He expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese delegation for their involvement and extended a special thanks to the Vietnamese ambassador during their meeting. The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of this partnership for the state’s economic growth.

Adding a cultural touch to the event, Vietnamese artists performed traditional arts that captivated attendees from both India and abroad, showcasing the rich heritage of Vietnam during Wednesday’s cultural program. The performances further strengthened ties between Vietnam and Uttar Pradesh, setting the stage for future collaborations.