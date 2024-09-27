Landslide in gold mine kills15

Jakarta: A landslide at a gold mine in West Sumatra province in Indonesia has killed at least 15 people. 3 people were injured in the collapse of an illegal gold mine and at least 25 are still missing. The landslide caused by heavy rains.

Unlicensed mines are common across the mineral-rich country. Small-scale and illegal mining has often caused accidents in Indonesia, where mineral resources are located in remote areas in conditions difficult for authorities to regulate.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, typically between November and April.In July, at least 27 people were killed after a landslide struck near an illegal gold mine on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi. In May, at least 15 people died after landslides and flooding in South Sulawesi province swept away dozens of houses and damaged roads.