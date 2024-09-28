2 terrorists killed, 5 security personnel injured in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: 2 terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. 5 security personnel, including a J&K Police official were also injured in the encounter. The condition of the injured personnel is stable now.

The identity of the dead terrorists is being ascertained as the firing exchanges are still continuing in the area. The injured have been identified as Additional SP, Kulgam, Mumtaz Ali Bhatti, and sepoys Mohan Sharma, Sohan Kumar, Yoginder and Mohammad Isran of the Rashtriya Rifles.

‘After receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of a group of terrorists in Adigam village of Kulgam, security forces including the army, police, and the CRPF started a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) in the area. After carefully approaching the hiding terrorists to ensure that no damage was caused to civilian life and property, the security forces came under heavy firing from the terrorists. Four army soldiers and a senior officer of J&K Police were injured,’ said Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi.

.Based on the specific intelligence input, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a joint operation in the Adigam Devsar area of the Kulgam district . When the security forces reached the spot, they started firing and an encounter began.

This development came amid the ongoing assembly polls in the territory. Elections are being held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir. The first phase of Assembly polls was held on September 18 while the second phase of polling was held on September 25, in the six districts of Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, and Jammu regions: Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch. The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.