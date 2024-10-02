Tungnath, World’s Highest Shiva Temple, Threatened by Water Leakage, Weak Foundation

Tungnath, the world’s highest Shiva temple, located at 3,680 meters in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, is facing significant structural issues due to water seepage and a weakening foundation, exacerbated by monsoon rains. The centuries-old temple, believed to have been built by the Pandavas from the Mahabharata, is now at risk of subsidence and poses safety concerns for the many devotees and tourists who visit annually.

In response, the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee has enlisted the help of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for restoration solutions. Expert teams from both agencies inspected the temple in September and provided recommendations to address the subsidence and shifting wall slates. The committee has also sought assistance from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to further safeguard the site.

Although the temple is not officially under ASI protection, the ASI team has offered guidance on its preservation, with further action now resting with the temple committee and the Uttarakhand government. Uttarakhand’s tourism minister, Satpal Maharaj, emphasized the government’s commitment to prioritizing the temple’s repair to ensure the safety of visitors and preserve its historic significance.