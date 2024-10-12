Everything you need to know about Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh

Dhaka: The Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is located in Bangladesh. The Hindu temple is devoted to the goddess Kali. The temple is one of Sati’s 51 peeths.

According to the legends, there are 51 Shakti Peeth of Goddess Sati (Wife of Lord Shiva).A Shakti Peeth is where Sati’s burnt portions dropped while Lord Shiva carried her on his shoulders as part of his Rudra Tandava.

In Hindu mythology, it is told that when Lord Shiva’s father Daksha insulted him, Sati – his wife – cast herself into a sacrificial fire and perished. Filled with grief, Shiva transformed to become the wrathful Rudra and roamed across the world carrying Sati on his shoulders.

On her way, wherever the shredded body parts of Goddess Sati fell became sacred sites known as Shakti Peethas – 51 in total across South Asia.

The temple is situated in Ishwaripur, a small village located near Shyamnagar. “Jeshoreshwari” means “Goddess of Jeshor. The temple is located in Ishwaripur, Satkhira.

It is believed to have been built in the latter half of the 12th century by a Brahman named Anari who constructed the temple with 100 doors for the Jashoreshwari Pith. Later, it was renovated by Lakshman Sen in the 13th century, and eventually, Raja Pratapaditya rebuilt the temple in the 16th century.e” in Sanskrit. The location of Sati’s palm fall symbolizes Jeshoreshwari.