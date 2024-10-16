Powerful earthquake hits Turkey

Istanbul: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Turkey’s eastern region on Wednesday. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake took place at around 10.46am local time. The quake was at a depth of 9 km below the earth.

As per the EMSC, the tremors were felt over 400km by approximately 53 million people in Turkey, Syrian Arab Republic, Georgia, Iraq and Lebanon.

Also Read: ISSF World Cup Final: India’s Sonam Uttam Maskar wins silver

Turkey is in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. The country’s last 7.8-magnitude tremor was in 1939, when 33,000 died in the eastern Erzincan province. The Turkish region of Duzce suffered a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999, when more than 17,000 people died.