Coconut Rice Recipe

Coconut rice is a dish prepared by soaking white rice in coconut milk or cooking it with coconut flakes.
Ingredients:
Half of 1 coconut
2 tsp coriander powder
½ tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp fennel seeds
2 tbsp ghee
1 onion
2 pods cardamom
2 pods clove
1-inch piece cinnamon sticks
2 cups rice
Preparation:
Also Read: AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India announces 23-member squad
Grate the coconut and prepare 3 cups of coconut milk from it
Grind together turmeric powder, coriander powder, and the fennel seeds
In a cooker, add some ghee and sauté thinly sliced onions
Add the ground spice mix and the whole spices to this
Wash the rice and cook this in the 3 cups of coconut milk and 3 cups of water along with some salt
After 1 whistle, simmer till the rice is done for another 5-10 minutes
Open the cooker, the water should be fully absorbed
Serve hot with any meat curry of your choice.
Post Your Comments