Coconut Rice Recipe

Coconut rice is a dish prepared by soaking white rice in coconut milk or cooking it with coconut flakes.

Ingredients:

Half of 1 coconut

2 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp fennel seeds

2 tbsp ghee

1 onion

2 pods cardamom

2 pods clove

1-inch piece cinnamon sticks

2 cups rice

Preparation:

Grate the coconut and prepare 3 cups of coconut milk from it

Grind together turmeric powder, coriander powder, and the fennel seeds

In a cooker, add some ghee and sauté thinly sliced onions

Add the ground spice mix and the whole spices to this

Wash the rice and cook this in the 3 cups of coconut milk and 3 cups of water along with some salt

After 1 whistle, simmer till the rice is done for another 5-10 minutes

Open the cooker, the water should be fully absorbed

Serve hot with any meat curry of your choice.