Indian Railways announces rescheduling, regulation, and restoration of trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway has announced a traffic block lasting four hours between Pilkhua and Mahrauli Yard. The traffic block is announced to carry out essential renewal work using the T-28 machine. This maintenance activity is scheduled for October 21 and October 25, 2024.

The following trains will experience rescheduling:

15910 Lalgarh Jn – Dibrugarh: On October 20 and 24, this train will be rescheduled by 240 minutes from Lalgarh Junction.

12038 Delhi Jn – Kotdwara: Scheduled for October 21 and 25, this train will also be rescheduled by 240 minutes from Delhi Junction.

12037 Kotdwara – Delhi Jn: On October 21 and 25, this train will be delayed by 240 minutes from Kotdwara.

14315 Bareilly – New Delhi: On October 21 and 25, this train will run 90 minutes late from Bareilly.

In addition to rescheduling, several trains will be regulated, meaning they will experience delays en route:

13257 Danapur – Anand Vihar: Regulated by 90 minutes on October 20 and 24.

15715 Kishanganj – Ajmer Jn: Regulated by 60 minutes on October 20.

12583 Lucknow Jn – Anand Vihar: Regulated by 60 minutes on October 25.

14321 Bareilly – Bhuj: Regulated by 60 minutes on October 21 and 25.

15279 Saharsa Jn – Anand Vihar: Regulated by 60 minutes on October 20 and 24.

19270 Muzaffarpur Jn – Porbandar: Regulated by 60 minutes on October 20.

15057 Gorakhpur Jn – Anand Vihar: Regulated by 60 minutes on October 24.

Following the maintenance work, certain trains previously rescheduled will now operate on their original schedules:

15910 Lalgarh Jn – Dibrugarh: Restored on October 23.

12038 Delhi Jn – Kotdwara: Restored on October 24.

12037 Kotdwara – Delhi Jn: Restored on October 24.

14315 Bareilly – New Delhi: Restored on October 24.