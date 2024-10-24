Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Iran

Tehran: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring magnitude of struck south of Iran on Thursday. According to the, National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology, the earthquake was recorded by the seismic network at 4.38am UAE time. It took place at a depth of 10km. As per the NCM, the earthquake had no effect in the UAE and was not felt by residents.

In October last year, UAE residents felt tremors when multiple earthquakes struck the southern part of Iran. In June this year, at least four people were killed and 120 injured in a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Iran’s northeastern city of Kashmar.

Also Read: Deepotsav 2024: Yogi Govt Aims Record with 1,100 Vedic Scholars Leading Saryu Aarti

In May of 2024, a quake of magnitude 5.1 hit southern Iran. Prior to that in March, an earthquake measuring 6 magnitude struck the same region.