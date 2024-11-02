Know how to install privacy extension for WhatsApp Web on your Chrome browser

Mumbai: Most people use WhatsApp on a desktop or laptop. While using WhatsApp on a desktop or laptop, it is difficult to manage privacy. But, there are several Chrome extensions which could help you to maintain your privacy. You can easily use the Privacy Extension For WhatsApp Web which is available for Google Chrome.

It offers several features like ‘Screen lock’ that needs a password to access WhatsApp Web. WhatsApp users will have the liberty to blur content, like profile pictures, message previews and more. Quick keyboard shortcuts make toggling these features on and off hassle-free, enabling users to customize their privacy needs swiftly.

Steps to download Privacy Extensions from Chrome:

Open Chrome: Launch the Chrome browser on your desktop.

Visit the Chrome Web Store: In the address bar, type chrome://extensions and hit Enter. This will take you to the Chrome Web Store.

Search for the Extension: In the search bar, type the name of the privacy extension you want to download (e.g., “Privacy Extension For WhatsApp Web”).

Select the Extension: Click on the desired extension from the list of search results.

Add to Chrome: Click on the “Add to Chrome” button. A pop-up will appear—select “Add Extension” to confirm.

Activate the Extension: Once installed, you can find the extension icon next to the Chrome address bar. Click on it to activate and configure your privacy settings.