Indian Railways to operate three additional special trains: Details

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced the operation of three additional festival special trains on special fares. These trains were announced to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the festive season.

Full list:

1. Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur – Valsad Special (Train No. 09093/09094) – 2 Trips

Train No. 09093: Departs Bandra Terminus on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 04:40 hrs, arriving in Gorakhpur at 18:00 hrs the next day.

Train No. 09094: Departs Gorakhpur on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 22:00 hrs, reaching Valsad at 06:00 hrs on Wednesday.

The train will stop at several key stations, including Udhna, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, and Kanpur, with additional stops at Borivali, Palghar, Dahanu Road, Vapi, and Valsad.

Also Read: WhatsApp bans more than 85 lakh accounts in India: Know the reason

2. Udhna – Jaynagar – Ujjain Special (Train No. 09039/09040) – 2 Trips

Train No. 09039: Departs Udhna on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 07:25 hrs, arriving at Jaynagar at 02:00 hrs on Tuesday.

Train No. 09040: Departs Jaynagar on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 05:30 hrs, reaching Ujjain at 16:00 hrs the following day.

This train includes stops at major stations, including Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhayaya, Patliputra, Muzaffarpur, and Darbhanga. It also includes additional halts at Surat, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, and Ujjain, with General Second Class coaches.

3. Sabarmati – Patna Special (Train No. 09463/09464) – 2 Trips

Train No. 09463: Departs Sabarmati on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 18:00 hrs, reaching Patna at 10:00 hrs on Tuesday.

Train No. 09464: Departs Patna on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 13:00 hrs, arriving in Sabarmati at 05:30 hrs on Thursday.

This train will make stops at Mahesana, Ajmer, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Kanpur Central, Varanasi, and Buxar, among others. The service includes a range of coach options, including AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper, and General Second Class.