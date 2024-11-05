AAP criticizes Centre for denying Punjab’s ?1,200 crore stubble management fund

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government criticized the BJP-led central government for denying its request for ?1,200 crore to curb stubble burning. This move, Punjab officials claim, continues a pattern of discrimination against the state, as significant funds for rural development, mandi upgrades, and healthcare have already been withheld, totaling nearly ?10,000 crore. Following the Supreme Court’s recent directive for Punjab and Haryana to address rising stubble-burning incidents, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang condemned the Centre’s refusal to fund anti-stubble incentives, saying it hinders the state’s efforts to reduce pollution.

Kang noted that Punjab’s government has made considerable progress in stubble-burning reduction through farmer awareness programs and support initiatives. However, he argued, the BJP’s refusal to fund preventive measures contradicts its professed support for farmers and reflects a bias that weakens India’s federal system. Highlighting Punjab and Haryana’s key roles in feeding the nation, Kang stated the Centre’s stance is disappointing and unjust toward the state’s agricultural community.

Since 2022, Punjab has proposed a plan requiring ?2,500 per acre to aid farmers in managing stubble without burning it. With approximately 3.2 million hectares under paddy cultivation this year, the estimated cost for stubble management stands at ?2,000 crore. The Punjab and Delhi governments have pledged to share 40% of the cost, but the Centre has consistently rejected the request, leaving Punjab officials to emphasize that financial incentives are essential, as the machinery and resources for sustainable stubble disposal are cost-prohibitive for most farmers.