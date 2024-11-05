Air Arabia to resume flights to this city: Details

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in the UAE, Air Arabia has decided to resume flights to Yanbu in Saudi Arabia. Flights connecting Sharjah to Yanbu in Saudi Arabia will resume on November 28. Two weekly non-stop flights will connect the two cities.

‘As we continue to grow our network in the Kingdom, we remain committed to supporting the development of tourism and business sectors, contributing to the regional economy, and offering new opportunities for our passengers across the Middle East and beyond,’ Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer in Air Arabia, said.

The non-stop flights will operate between Sharjah International Airport and Prince Abdul Mohsin Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu. With the addition of Yanbu, Air Arabia now operates 12 routes from Sharjah to Saudi Arabia, including Abha, Al-Jouf, Dammam, Gassim, Gizan, Hail, Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, Tabuk, and Taif.

Air Arabia is Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator.