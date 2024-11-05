Indian Railways announces significant changes to train services in November: Full list

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced a series of changes to train schedules throughout November 2024. The changes were announced due to the approval of a Fixed Time Corridor Block. The block is expected to facilitate essential maintenance and upgrade work on certain rail sections..

The following train service has been fully canceled:

Train No. 16833 Mayiladuthurai – Tiruchchirappalli Express: Departing Mayiladuthurai at 08:05 hrs on 23rd and 25th November.

Several trains will be short-terminated, ending at intermediate stations, with partial cancellations for the remaining route. Key details include:

Train No. 06880 Tiruchchirappalli – Karaikal DEMU: Departing Tiruchchirappalli at 08:35 hrs from 1st to 30th November (except Mondays), will terminate at Tiruvarur.

Train No. 06490 Tiruchchirappalli – Karaikal Passenger: Departing Tiruchchirappalli at 06:50 hrs from 1st to 30th November (except Mondays), will terminate at Tiruvarur.

Train No. 06892 Tiruchchirappalli – Villupuram MEMU: Departing Tiruchchirappalli at 18:00 hrs on 5th November, will terminate at Vriddhachalam.Changes in Train Origination

For certain services, the starting points will be altered, affecting the route accordingly:

Train No. 06739 Karaikal – Tiruchchirappalli DEMU: Originally departing from Karaikal, will now start from Tiruvarur at 11:30 hrs between 1st and 30th November (except Mondays).

Train No. 06457 Karaikal – Thanjavur Passenger: Will now start from Tiruvarur at 14:50 hrs between 1st and 30th November (except Mondays).

Train No. 06891 Villupuram – Tiruchchirappalli MEMU: Departing on 6th November, will originate from Vriddhachalam at 06:00 hrs.

Train No. 06689 Villupuram – Mayiladuthurai Passenger: Departing on 6th November, will start from Thiruthuraiyur at 06:19 hrs.

Several express services will experience changes in departure timings, with delays ranging from one hour to over two hours:

Train No. 20606 Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore Express: Departing Tiruchendur on 5th November, will be delayed by 2 hours and 10 minutes, rescheduled to 22:35 hrs.

Train No. 22671 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Tejas Express: Departing Chennai Egmore on 6th November, rescheduled to 07:35 hrs, delayed by 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Train No. 22672 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Express: Departing Madurai on 6th November, rescheduled to 16:00 hrs, delayed by 1 hour.