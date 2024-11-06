Elections: Manifesto Promises Major Benefits for Women and Farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, unveiled the Mahayuti alliance’s election manifesto for the November 20 assembly elections during a public event in Kolhapur North. The Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar’s NCP, Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, and other local partners, emphasized key pledges for women’s safety and empowerment, including hiring 25,000 women in the police force and raising the monthly assistance under the “Ladki Bahin” scheme from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,100.

For farmers, the manifesto outlined significant financial support measures, promising farm loan waivers and an expansion of the Shetkari Samman Yojana to provide increased annual aid, raising it from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 15,000. Additionally, the alliance committed to a 20% subsidy on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, aiming to improve agricultural profitability and security for rural communities.

The Mahayuti’s platform also promised to create 25 lakh new jobs, increase the monthly pension for seniors from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,100, and offer Rs. 10,000 in monthly education aid for 10 lakh students in specialized programs. It pledged enhanced support for Anganwadi and ASHA workers with better healthcare coverage and a Rs. 15,000 monthly wage increase, along with infrastructure improvements like rural roads, solar power incentives, a 30% cut in electricity bills, and health insurance for rural healthcare staff.