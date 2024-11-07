India launch date of Honda Amaze announced

Mumbai: Honda Cars India announced the launch date of its third-generation Amaze. The new Honda Amaze will be launched in the Indian markets on December 4. Honda has not disclosed specific details about the new Amaze.

As per reports, the car may come with LED headlamps, a larger front grille with a mesh pattern, and a sportier bumper design. Side styling is likely to include sharp lines, a new set of alloy wheels, and an updated rear with new LED tail lamps.

The Honda Amaze will feature an updated dashboard layout with a slightly larger touchscreen infotainment unit, possibly resembling the 8-inch unit found in the City. Likely upgrades include new upholstery colors, a wireless charging pad, and a semi-digital driver display. The new Amaze may also come with a single-pane sunroof.

The upcoming Amaze is expected to retain the 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 90 hp and 110 Nm of peak torque, with options for a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT.