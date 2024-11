Indian Railways announces revised train schedules: Details

Lucknow: Northern Railway announced changes to train schedules. This changes were announced due to 04:00 hrs traffic block at Mahrauli Yard for point renewal work. This block will affect several trains on the Moradabad Division, with services being either rescheduled or regulated on specific dates between November 2024 and January 2025.

Rescheduled Trains

The 15910 Lalgarh Jn – Dibrugarh Express will be rescheduled by 240 minutes on 13.11.24, 28.11.24, 04.12.24, 19.12.24, 25.12.24, and 05.01.25.

The 12038 Delhi Jn. – Kotdwara train, operating on 14.11.24, 29.11.24, 05.12.24, 20.12.24, 26.12.24, and 06.01.25, will be delayed by 240 minutes from Delhi Jn.

Similarly, the 12037 Kotdwara – Delhi Jn. service will be rescheduled by 240 minutes on the same dates, starting from Kotdwara.

The 12558 Anand Vihar – Muzaffarpur Express will be delayed by 90 minutes on 09.11.24, 19.11.24, and 24.11.24 from Anand Vihar.

The 15035 Delhi Jn. – Kathgodam Express will be rescheduled by 60 minutes on 09.11.24, 19.11.24, and 24.11.24 from Delhi Jn.

The 14315 Bareilly – New Delhi Express will be delayed by 90 minutes on 20.12.24, 26.12.24, and 06.01.25 from Bareilly.

The 14316 New Delhi – Bareilly Express will be rescheduled by 60 minutes on 09.11.24, 19.11.24, and 24.11.24 from New Delhi.

The 14014 Anand Vihar – Sultanpur Express will be rescheduled by 60 minutes on 09.11.24 from Anand Vihar.

The 14008 Anand Vihar – Raxaul Express will be delayed by 60 minutes on 19.11.24 from Anand Vihar.

The 14016 Anand Vihar – Raxaul Express will be rescheduled by 60 minutes on 24.11.24 from Anand Vihar.

The 12524 New Delhi – New Jalpaiguri SF Express will be delayed by 90 minutes on 24.11.24 from New Delhi.

The 04335 Moradabad – Ghaziabad MEMU will be rescheduled by 90 minutes on 20.12.24, 26.12.24, and 06.01.25 from Moradabad.