Sony launches PlayStation Chroma Collection peripherals and Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense controller in India

Mumbai: Sony launched new Chroma Collection PlayStation 5 peripherals and the Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense controller in India. The Chroma Collection includes two DualSense wireless controllers and two console, while the limited-edition controller features art from Epic Games’ popular Battle Royale title Fortnite. The new peripherals were announced at PlayStation’s State of Play showcase in September.

The Chroma Collection controllers and console covers will be launched in Chroma Indigo and Chroma Pearl colourways. The DualSense controllers in the collection are priced at Rs. 6,849, while the console covers will sell at a price of Rs. 5,569. The Fortnite Limited Edition controller, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 7,490 in India. All PS5 peripherals will be available across participating retailers in the country starting November 7.

Back in September, Sony had launched the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller to accompany the release of Astro Bot on PS5. The white-and-blue special edition controller is available in India at Rs. 6,820.