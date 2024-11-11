New South Wales Open: India’s Anahat Singh clinches women’s single title

Sydney: In Squash, India’s Anahat Singh has clinched the women’s singles title at the New South Wales (NSW) Open in Sydney, Australia. She defeated Helen Tang of Hong Kong 3-1 in the summit clash.

This marks Anahat’s seventh PSA Challenger Tour title of her career. Anahat, who won bronze medals in the women’s team and mixed doubles event at last year’s Asian Games, started her year by winning the JSW Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Tournament in January.

She then claimed HCL Squash Tour titles at the Hamdard Squashters Northern Slam PSA Challenger squash tournament in April and the Chennai leg in June. In August, Anahat defended her national title before winning the Reliance PSA Challenge 3 in Sri Lanka and the Kolkata leg of the HCL Squash Tour.