Amit Shah vows BJP will identify and expel all infiltrators from India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday, accusing him of openly allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators into the state. Addressing a rally in Jharia, Dhanbad, Shah alleged that Soren’s administration is favoring these infiltrators, which, he argued, threatens local resources such as food and employment. He also claimed that infiltrators exploit the local tribal communities by repeatedly marrying Adivasi women to gain land ownership.

Shah further stated that if the BJP is voted into power in Jharkhand, they would work to identify and remove all illegal infiltrators from the country, assuring that no new infiltrators would be allowed entry. He emphasized the BJP’s commitment to protecting local interests by implementing stricter policies against infiltration and illegal land acquisition by foreigners.

Additionally, Shah promised to introduce legislation preventing infiltrators from acquiring land through marriages with tribal women. He highlighted plans to reclaim any land acquired under such circumstances and return it to the original tribal families, underscoring the BJP’s intention to prioritize the rights and welfare of indigenous communities in Jharkhand.