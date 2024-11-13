Indian Railways extends services of 65 special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has extended the services of 65 special trains including a Vande Bharat Express train. The move has been taken considering the increasing demand from passengers.

According to East Coast Railways, the Patna-Delhi Vande Bharat Express special will now run till November 30 and will depart from the city every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 7.30am. On return, the Patna-Delhi special train (02393) will also run until November 30, six days a week except, Thursdays. It will leave from Patna at 8.10pm.

Services of these trains extended:

Patna-Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Madhya Pradesh) special (09344) will run till December 27, leaving the city every Friday at 9.30 pm.

Patna-Udhna special (09046) will run until December 28, leaving junction every Saturday at 1.05pm.

Patna-Ahmedabad special (09494) will run till December 31, leaving the city every Tuesday at 1am.

Another special train to Sabarmati (09406) will be into operations till January 2, 2025. It will leave Patna every Thursday at 5am.

The Danapur-Ahmedabad special (09458) will run till November 25, leaving the Bihar station every Monday at 6.10pm.

Danapur-Valsad (Gujarat) special (09026) will operate until December 31, leaving the Bihar station every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

The services of Danapur-Bhestan (Surat) special (09064) have been extended until January 2, 2025, leaving Danapur every Sunday, Monday and Thursday at 11am.

Barauni-Ahmedabad special (09414) will run on November 14 leaving the Bihar city at 6am.

Barauni-Udhana special train (09068) will run till November 29, leaving the Bihar city every Friday at 11.45 pm

Special train (09034) will leave every Wednesday and Friday at 9.25am until January 1, 2025.

Barauni-Gawalior special (04138) will be operated until December 30. It will leave Barauni every Monday and Wednesday at 9.30 am.

Sitamarhi-Sabarmati special (09422) will run till December 2, leaving the Bihar city every Monday at 4 pm.

Saharsa-Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) special (01664) will run until December 12, leaving every Tuesday at 6.30pm.