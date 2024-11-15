Radio Mirchi’s ‘EzhumEzhupathum’ show bridge gap between ages

Kochi: On Children’s Day, Radio Mirchi aired unique radio broadcast, “EzhumEzhupathum” (Seven and Seventy). The show brought together kids around 7 years old and elder citizens aged 70+ from diverse backgrounds. The show featured guests like Sathyan Anthikkad, Shwetha Menon, and social media influencers.

In the show, kids and seniors engaged in meaningful conversations. The young and young-at-heart asked each other questions they’ve always wondered about but never had the chance to ask. The show has bridged the gap between ages and sparking meaningful connections.

In the morning show, Paru Thankam and her grandfather, along with Ammalu and her granddad, shared laughter and patched up disagreements. The mid-morning show had residents of a retirement home interacting with renowned director Sathyan Anthikkad, actors Shwetha Menon and Salim Kumar, and singers Sujatha Mohan and Madhu Balakrishnan.

The afternoon time band had social media influencers Raul the Rockstar (AI tutor) and Radhakrishnan Chakyat, an actor), engaging in a lively discussion on technology and generational differences. The evening drive witnessed timeless love and friendship between Nalini and Nirmala, friends for over 60 years.

Viral social media couple Retnamma and Thulasidharan (@_acha_mass) concluded the special broadcast when they discussed their first fights and failed holiday plans.

This unique broadcast called “EzhumEzhupathum” celebrated the inner child in seniors while promoting intergenerational understanding.

Radio Mirchi, also known as 98.3 Mirchi, is a nationwide network of private FM radio stations in India. It is owned by the EntertainmentNetwork India Ltd, which is one of the subsidiaries of The Times Group.