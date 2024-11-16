Nayanthara criticizes Dhanush over 10 crore demand for brief clip

Tamil actress Nayanthara has accused actor Dhanush of obstructing the release of her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, scheduled for November 18. In an open letter, she alleged that Dhanush refused to grant permission to use content from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a pivotal film in her career, due to personal grievances rather than legal or professional reasons. Nayanthara claimed she faced persistent delays over two years in obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the project, stating his refusal stemmed from animosity.

Nayanthara also disclosed that after the documentary’s trailer was released, Dhanush issued a legal notice demanding ?10 crores in damages for a three-second clip of behind-the-scenes footage. She criticized the demand as “an all-time low,” expressing disappointment in Dhanush’s actions given their shared history. She accused him of letting his personal ego interfere with professional matters and suggested he harbored resentment over Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’s success, citing his behavior during award ceremonies in 2016.

The actress further addressed Dhanush’s attitude toward others’ success, urging him to adopt a more generous perspective. She emphasized that success for others doesn’t diminish one’s own achievements, adding, “The world is big enough for everyone.” Nayanthara concluded her letter by calling for mutual respect and professionalism in the industry, expressing hope for more constructive collaboration in the future.