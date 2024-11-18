Insects in Sambar on Vande Bharat Train: Catering Firm Fined ?50,000

A complaint was filed after passengers discovered insects in the sambar served aboard the Vande Bharat train traveling from Tirunelveli to Chennai. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking public outrage. MP Manickam Tagore also shared the video, tagging Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and questioning the hygiene standards and IRCTC’s accountability for food quality on premium trains like Vande Bharat. The post prompted swift action from railway authorities to address the food safety concerns.

Railway officials launched an investigation and confirmed that insects were present, but they were found on the lid of the aluminum container rather than in the sambar itself. A health inspector at Dindigul station verified the complaint during a food inspection. Consequently, a fine of ?50,000 was imposed on Ms. Brindavan Food Products, the catering service responsible for the food. Authorities also collected food samples for further testing and stated that additional measures would be implemented based on the results of the analysis.

This incident is part of a growing concern over food quality on Vande Bharat trains. In a similar case earlier, a passenger reported finding a cockroach in the food served on the train. Such recurring issues have raised questions about the enforcement of hygiene standards on high-speed trains, prompting calls for stricter oversight and improved accountability from catering service providers.