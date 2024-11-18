Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Held in US, India Prepares Extradition Request

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested in California, marking a significant step in cracking down on the Bishnoi gang’s criminal network. Indian authorities were informed by US officials about Anmol’s presence, prompting the Mumbai police to initiate extradition proceedings. Anmol is a key figure in multiple criminal cases, including the high-profile murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot by gunmen near his son’s office in Mumbai on October 12, 2024. Investigations suggest the Bishnoi gang was also planning further attacks on prominent leaders, heightening concerns over its operations.

Anmol is also wanted in connection with a shooting outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in April 2024, for which both he and his brother Lawrence were named as accused. Following this incident, a lookout circular was issued against him. His alleged role in these cases has kept him on the radar of Indian law enforcement, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) even announcing a ?10 lakh reward for information leading to his capture. Anmol’s arrest offers a breakthrough in India’s efforts to dismantle the Bishnoi gang and its influence on organized crime and terror activities.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which has been leading investigations into the Bishnoi gang’s activities, has filed a motion under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to expedite Anmol’s extradition. He is also implicated in two NIA cases filed in 2022 concerning organized crime and terrorism. Authorities view Anmol’s extradition as a critical opportunity to address the gang’s operations and hold its members accountable for their extensive criminal activities across India.