India Overtakes China as Top Source of Foreign Students in US, Contributes $11.8B

India has reclaimed its position as the leading source of international students in the United States after 15 years, with over 3.3 lakh students enrolling during the 2023-24 academic year. This marks a 23% increase compared to the previous year, surpassing China’s 2.7 lakh students. The Open Doors Report 2024 highlights India’s growing preference for STEM fields, with nearly 43% of Indian students pursuing mathematics and computer science, followed by engineering (24.5%) and business/management (11.2%). Graduate programs saw notable growth, with Indian enrollments rising 19% to nearly two lakh, alongside a 41% increase in optional practical training (OPT) participation.

International student enrollments in the US reached a record high of over 11 lakh, with India and China contributing 54% of the total. However, while Indian numbers surged, China experienced a 4% decline. Other regions, such as Sub-Saharan Africa, showed promising growth, with a 13% increase in student numbers for the second consecutive year. Indian students overwhelmingly favored public institutions (64.5%), with Texas, New York, and California among their top destinations. States like Missouri, Michigan, and Illinois recorded the highest growth in overall international enrollments.

International students contributed over $50 billion to the US economy in 2023, with Indian students alone accounting for $11.8 billion. US officials emphasized the critical role of international education in fostering global connections and shaping future collaborations in business, science, and diplomacy. The report also highlighted a significant rise in graduate students and OPT participants, reflecting an increasing demand for practical work experience among international students.