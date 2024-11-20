Palakkad Byelection: Voting kicks off with long queues at polling stations

Polling in the Palakkad constituency began at 7 AM with voters queuing up early to cast their ballots, avoiding the later rush. The constituency, which includes the Palakkad Municipality and surrounding panchayats, has 184 polling booths and 1,94,706 eligible voters, including 1,00,290 women. Among the electorate, 2,306 are over 85 years old, 2,445 are first-time voters aged 18-19, and 780 are differently-abled individuals. After polling concludes at 6 PM, ballots will be secured in strong rooms at a designated college facility.

This by-election is critical for all three major political fronts after an intense campaign season. The UDF’s Rahul Mamkoottathil is vying to retain the seat formerly held by Shafi Parambil, while LDF’s P. Sarin, a former Congress member, aims to justify his political shift. BJP’s Krishnakumar is striving to capture the constituency, with attention also on Sandeep Varier’s defection to Congress. Special arrangements have been made for differently-abled voters, including accessible polling stations, ramps, wheelchairs, and Braille-enabled voting machines.

To facilitate voting, the Palakkad District Collector has declared November 20 a public holiday within the constituency. Government offices, banks, and educational institutions are closed, and additional facilities like the Saksham app have been deployed to assist differently-abled and elderly voters. Dedicated booths and transport services ensure inclusivity and ease for all voters.