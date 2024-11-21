5 dead, 18 injured in bus-truck collision

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, 5 people lost their lives and 18 injured after a bus collided with a truck on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred under the limits of Tappal police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district. The private bus rammed into the truck in the early hours.

The private bus was travelling from Delhi’s Kashmere Gate to Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The truck involved in the collision was transporting glass items.

Earlier on November 15, a fatal accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri area, where a tractor collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a woman. Her husband and young child sustained severe injuries in the mishap.