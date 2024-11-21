Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price appreciated in Kerala for fourth day in a row. Sovereign gold is priced at 57,160, up by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7145, up by Rs 30. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Last week, gold price declined by Rs 2800 per 8 gram. But, this week gold price edged higher by Rs 1680 per 8 gram.

.In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7780.3 per gram, which reflects an increase of Rs.550. Additionally, the price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7133.3 per gram, also up by Rs.500. In the past week, the price of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.89%. In contrast, over the last month, there has been an increase of 4.33%. The current price of silver stands at Rs.95200 per kilogram, which is an increase of Rs.500 per kilogram.

Also Read; Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 officially unveiled: Details

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures contracts extended its rally opening at Rs 76,198 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.22% or Rs 164. Silver December futures contracts were trading at Rs 90,431/kg, down by 0.38% or Rs 342.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,654.50 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,657.10. Price of spot silver gained 0.4% to $30.99 per ounce, platinum steadied at $960.46 and palladium edged up 0.1% to $1,021.73. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.36% to 875.39 tonnes on Wednesday.