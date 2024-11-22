Dubai Run 2024: RTA announces temporary closure of 4 roads on this date

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced road closures on November 24. The road closure was announced due to the Dubai Run Challenge taking place on Sunday. The following roads will be closed from 3.30am to 10.30am on November 24.
Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre roundabout and the second bridge
Al Sukook Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Boursa Street
Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road
One-way from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard
The roads authority offered the following alternative roads for motorists:
Financial Centre Road (upper level)
Zaabeel Palace Street
Al Mustaqbal Road
Al Wasl Road
Al Khail Road
Al Badaa street
Residents and visitors have been advised to plan their journey in advance and use alternative routes to avoid potential delays.
An annual fitness event hosted by Mai Dubai, Dubai Run 2024 will be the grand finale of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). Billed as a ‘city-wide celebration of fitness’, participants of the run can choose between two scenic routes: a 5km run for beginners and families, or a more challenging 10km route for seasoned runners.
