Security forces neutralizes 10 Maoists in encounter

Sukma: At least 10 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district on Friday. The encounter took place in the jungles of Korajuguda, Dantewada, Nagaram, and Bhandarpadar in Sukma district. The District Reserve Guard (DRG) team and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were part of the operation.

‘The forces had received intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the area. We are yet to identify the bodies of the Maoists recovered. More details are awaited as the team is still in the jungle,’ said Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P.

Security forces also recovered several weapons, including INSAS rifles, AK-47 rifles, and SLR rifles. The search operation is still underway.

On Thursday, a Maoist was killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Malakangiri district of Odisha. According to the police, an exchange of fire broke out between security forces and Maoists under Odisha-Chhattisgarh border limits today resulting in the killing of one Maoist.

At least 257 Naxals have been killed since January this year, while 861 were arrested and 789 others surrendered. The number of deaths has decreased by 90 per cent from the highest level of 1,005 in 2010 to 96 by September 2024. For the first time in 2022 after four decades, the number of deaths was less than 100.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently announced that Chhattisgarh would be completely free of Naxals by 2026. To meet this target, security forces have carried out simultaneous operations.